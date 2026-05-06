The Nigerian Police Force has arrested and repatriated a Chinese fugitive, Xu Qing, to China to face charges related to large-scale illegal absorption of public deposits through a Ponzi scheme. In a Wednesday statement signed by DCP Anthony Placid, the Force Public Relations Officer, the suspect was arrested and repatriated…...

The Nigerian Police Force has arrested and repatriated a Chinese fugitive, Xu Qing, to China to face charges related to large-scale illegal absorption of public deposits through a Ponzi scheme.

In a Wednesday statement signed by DCP Anthony Placid, the Force Public Relations Officer, the suspect was arrested and repatriated by the Interpol National Central Bureau (NCB) in Abuja.

The statement reads, “The Nigeria Police Force, through the INTERPOL National Central Bureau (NCB) Abuja, has successfully arrested and repatriated a Chinese fugitive, Xu Qing, to the People’s Republic of China to face charges related to large-scale illegal absorption of public deposits through a Ponzi scheme.

“The repatriation followed a formal request from Chinese authorities, who declared the suspect wanted in Beijing for his alleged involvement in a financial fraud scheme estimated at over Two Hundred and Forty-Five Million United States Dollars ($245,000,000).”

According to the statement, investigations revealed that the suspect fled China to Nigeria on 5th November 2024 in an attempt to evade arrest, following which a warrant was issued against him on 12th November 2025 by the Shinan Sub-Bureau of Qingdao Public Security.

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Acting on intelligence and sustained surveillance operations, operatives of INTERPOL NCB Abuja successfully tracked and arrested the fugitive at a factory located in Olowotedo, Siun Village, Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State on 24th April 2026.

The statement also disclosed that the suspect was repatriated to the People’s Republic of China on 28th April 2026 through bilateral police cooperation arrangements to face prosecution for the offences.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Disu, reaffirms the Force’s commitment to strengthening international cooperation in the fight against transnational organised crime.

The IGP further advised Nigerian employers and business entities to conduct due diligence, including background checks through the police, before engaging foreign nationals in business or employment relationships.

The Nigeria Police Force further pledges commitment to combating transnational crime and ensuring that Nigeria does not serve as a safe haven for fugitives.