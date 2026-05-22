The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Emergency Management Department has advised residents living around water channels and flood-prone areas in Abuja to relocate as heavy rainfall continues across the territory. The warning followed a flooding incident that affected a residential building in Mabushi District during an overnight downpour in the early…...

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Emergency Management Department has advised residents living around water channels and flood-prone areas in Abuja to relocate as heavy rainfall continues across the territory.

The warning followed a flooding incident that affected a residential building in Mabushi District during an overnight downpour in the early hours of Friday.

According to a statement issued by FEMD spokesperson, Nkechi Isa, floodwater submerged the ground floor of a one-storey building located at 22 Anthony Ikem Street, behind Blue Cabana Hotel in Mabushi.

The agency said it received an emergency alert around 3:00 a.m. and immediately deployed its Search and Rescue Team to the affected area.

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FEMD disclosed that the two flats located on the ground floor of the building were flooded up to window level, forcing emergency responders to manually evacuate water after the generator powering the pumping machine malfunctioned.

Although no casualty was recorded, the incident reportedly destroyed several household belongings, food items and important documents belonging to residents.

The statement said, “Meanwhile, the Acting Director-General of FEMD, Abdulrahman Mohammed, has appealed to residents living close to water channels to relocate as the rainy season intensifies.”

It added that, “Abdulrahman also called for the clearing of blocked drains and the removal of structures built on water channels.”

The agency warned that blocked drainage systems and illegal structures around waterways continue to worsen flooding across parts of the Federal Capital Territory.

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In recent years, several communities in Abuja have experienced recurring flash floods during the peak of the rainy season, with authorities repeatedly linking the situation to poor drainage, rapid urban development and construction along natural water paths.