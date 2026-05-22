Inspector General of Police (IGP), Tunji Disu, has ordered a mental evaluation, medical assessment and drug test for Assistant Superintendent of Police, Newton Isokpehi, after a viral video showed him threatening to shoot anyone who attempted to record him while on duty. The development was disclosed in a statement shared…...

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Tunji Disu, has ordered a mental evaluation, medical assessment and drug test for Assistant Superintendent of Police, Newton Isokpehi, after a viral video showed him threatening to shoot anyone who attempted to record him while on duty.

The development was disclosed in a statement shared on the X handle of the Force New Media Officer, Aliyu Giwa, on Friday, May 22, confirming that disciplinary proceedings had already commenced against the officer at the Anambra State Police Command.

According to the statement, the directive for the additional assessments was issued by the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, as part of efforts to ensure a thorough investigation into the incident.

“The officer has been identified, and disciplinary procedures have commenced at the Anambra State Command,” the statement noted.

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It added, “Alongside disciplinary proceedings, he has ordered a mental evaluation, medical assessment, and drug testing for ASP Isokpehi to ensure a thorough and transparent investigation.”

The police authorities described the officer’s conduct in the video as “inappropriate, threatening, and unprofessional,” stressing that he would face disciplinary action.

The Force also reaffirmed the right of Nigerians to lawfully record police officers carrying out official duties, provided such actions do not obstruct police operations or endanger lives.

“We affirm that all Nigerians and officers have the right to lawfully record police officers performing their duties. This right is real, protected, and will be upheld by the Force,” the statement said.

However, the police clarified that recordings capable of interfering with operations or compromising public safety would not be protected under the law.

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“Recordings that obstruct operations, compromise officer safety, or endanger the public are not protected. There is a clear distinction between lawful accountability and interference with police duties,” the statement added.

The police further assured Nigerians that the outcome of the disciplinary process would be made public in the interest of accountability and transparency.