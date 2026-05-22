Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has expressed concern over the worsening Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, warning that the scale of the epidemic may be far greater than officially confirmed cases suggest. Tedros disclosed this in a statement on his X…...

Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has expressed concern over the worsening Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, warning that the scale of the epidemic may be far greater than officially confirmed cases suggest.

Tedros disclosed this in a statement on his X handle, where he provided an update on the Ebola situation in the DRC and neighbouring Uganda.

According to him, 82 Ebola cases and seven deaths have so far been confirmed in the DRC, but surveillance data indicates that the outbreak may be significantly larger.

“The #Ebola situation in the #DRC is deeply worrisome. So far, 82 cases have been confirmed, with seven confirmed deaths. But we know the epidemic in the DRC is much larger. There are now almost 750 suspected cases and 177 suspected deaths,” he stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ ALSO: Angry Residents Burn Ebola Treatment Centre In Congo

Tedros noted that while Uganda’s situation remained stable, health authorities had confirmed two cases and one death in the country, with no additional infections or fatalities reported.

“The situation in #Uganda is currently stable, with two confirmed cases, and one death reported. There have been no new cases or deaths reported,” he added.

The WHO chief also revealed that an American national working in the DRC had tested positive for Ebola and was transferred to Germany for treatment.

He further confirmed reports that another American citizen identified as a high-risk contact had been moved to the Czech Republic.

“An American national who was working in DRC has also been confirmed positive, and transferred to Germany for care. We are aware of the reports today about another American national who is a high-risk contact who has been transferred to the Czech Republic,” Tedros said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He explained that the figures continue to change as surveillance and laboratory testing improve, but warned that violence and insecurity in affected communities were slowing response efforts.

“These numbers are changing as surveillance efforts and laboratory testing is improving, but violence and insecurity are impeding the response,” he said.

Tedros disclosed that additional WHO personnel had been deployed to Ituri Province, described as the epicentre of the outbreak, to support affected communities and strengthen containment efforts.

“Additional @WHO personnel have deployed to Ituri, the epicentre of the DRC outbreak, to support affected communities,” he added.

The WHO Director-General also said he remained in constant communication with government officials in affected countries to coordinate response measures and had convened a briefing with member states on the evolving outbreak situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am in regular contact with the government officials of the affected countries to coordinate response actions.

“I have just convened a Member States briefing to update them on the ongoing response,” he stated.