The Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Saliu Danladi, has emerged winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election in Kwara State. Danladi secured victory after polling over 94,000 votes to defeat 14 other aspirants in the keenly contested primary election held across the state on…...

The Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Saliu Danladi, has emerged winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election in Kwara State.

Danladi secured victory after polling over 94,000 votes to defeat 14 other aspirants in the keenly contested primary election held across the state on Friday.

Trailing him was Ambassador Abdulfatai Yahya-Seriki, who polled 41,700 and former APC Chairman, Bashir Bolarinwa, who came distant third with 22,118.

The announcement was made by the Chairman, supervisory committee of the Kwara APC governorship primary election, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro.

Only three of the aspirants, Speaker Saliu Danladi, Professor Wale Sulaiman and Captain Mahmud were present during the declaration of the result.

TVC News Online reports that Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq had, two days ago, declared his support for Ambassador Abdulfatai Yahya-Seriki ahead of the primary, which was later postponed to Friday.

Our correspondent revealed that between Thursday evening and Friday morning, there was a twist of events and the pendulum tilted towards the speaker who was eventually declared as the winner of the primary election.

Yahya-Seriki and eleven others did not attend the declaration of the result.