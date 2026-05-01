The Independent National Electoral Commission has reinstated the David Mark led leadership of the African Democratic Congress. The reinstatement follows the Supreme Court ruling on Thursday which invalidated the “Status Quo Ante Bellum ” order of the Court of Appeal. A check on the website of the Independent National Electoral…...

The Independent National Electoral Commission has reinstated the David Mark led leadership of the African Democratic Congress.

The reinstatement follows the Supreme Court ruling on Thursday which invalidated the “Status Quo Ante Bellum ” order of the Court of Appeal.

A check on the website of the Independent National Electoral Commission by TVC Online in the registered Political parties section of its website shows the party as one of the twenty two registered parties.

Further checks to know it’s leadership revealed the name of David Mark as the national chairman, Rauf Aregbesola as National Secretary and Professor Osaerhimen Osunbor as National Legal Adviser with Mani Ibrahim Ahmad as National treasurer.

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The party also in a post on its verified X formerly Twitter handle also shared the reinstatement.

It will be recalled that the African Democratic Congress had been embroiled in a leadership crisis over the takeover of its National Working Committee by the David Mark led Interim National Working Committee.

The Supreme Court ruling had granted the party a reprieve while also ordering an expeditious hearing of the case before the Federal High Court in Abuja.