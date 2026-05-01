The Ogun State Police Command has arrested three suspected armed robbers and recovered three stolen vehicles as well as a pistol in a coordinated intelligence-led operation targeting a criminal network operating across Ogun and neighbouring states. This was disclosed in a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Oluseyi…...

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested three suspected armed robbers and recovered three stolen vehicles as well as a pistol in a coordinated intelligence-led operation targeting a criminal network operating across Ogun and neighbouring states.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Oluseyi B. Babaseyi, on Friday, May 1.

The suspects, Hammed Olarewaju, Adedokun Ayinde, and Adedokun Adewusi, were arrested by operatives of the Anti-Robbery Squad following credible intelligence and reports of multiple vehicle thefts within the state.

According to the statement, the operation followed a discreet investigation into reported cases of stolen vehicles, which led to the arrest of Hammed Olarewaju after he was allegedly found in possession of a suspicious vehicle plate number.

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Further interrogation reportedly led detectives to Adedokun Ayinde, who is believed to be the leader of a suspected armed robbery syndicate operating in parts of Ogun State.

During the operation, operatives recovered a Toyota Sienna earlier reported stolen, alongside a fabricated pistol believed to have been used in the commission of the crimes.

In a related development, a Toyota Corolla stolen in Ilaro was recovered from one Arowolo Taoreed in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Police also confirmed the arrest of Adedokun Adewusi in connection with another armed robbery case.

Further investigations linked him to the recovery of a stolen 2017 Lexus RX 350 F-Sport vehicle traced to Abuja. The grey-coloured vehicle was also recovered. In addition, a pistol recovered at Ajah in Lagos State was said to be connected to the same criminal network.

The statement further noted that the suspects are part of a coordinated syndicate involved in vehicle theft and armed robbery across Ogun State and adjoining states.

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The command said efforts are ongoing to apprehend other fleeing members of the gang and recover additional stolen vehicles.

The Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Bode Ojajuni, however commended the operatives for their professionalism and assured residents of the Command’s continued commitment to crime prevention and public safety.

He also urged members of the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities through the Gateway Shield toll-free line 0800 000 9111 or emergency lines 0906 283 7609, 0912 014 1706, 0915 102 7369, and 0708 497 2994.