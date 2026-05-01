Ikeja Electric Plc has appealed for patience from customers across Lagos State as parts of its network continue to experience power interruptions, attributing the disruption to a reduction in electricity allocation from the national grid. In a statement posted on its official X handle on Friday, the electricity distribution company…...

Ikeja Electric Plc has appealed for patience from customers across Lagos State as parts of its network continue to experience power interruptions, attributing the disruption to a reduction in electricity allocation from the national grid.

In a statement posted on its official X handle on Friday, the electricity distribution company apologised for the ongoing outages and explained that supply constraints were affecting several areas within its franchise.

“We sincerely regret the ongoing power supply challenges currently affecting some areas within our network due to reduced power allocation from the grid,” the company said.

To manage the shortfall, Ikeja Electric said it had introduced controlled rationing of supply, noting that the measure was necessary to preserve system stability and ensure fair distribution.

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“As part of efforts to maintain grid stability and ensure equitable distribution of available power, temporary load shedding is being implemented across affected feeders and locations,” it stated.

The company further assured customers that it was engaging relevant stakeholders in the power value chain to stabilise supply and reduce the impact of the disruptions.

The development comes amid recurring electricity shortages across Lagos and other parts of the country, largely linked to gas supply constraints that have affected generation capacity nationwide.

The situation has continued despite recent interventions at the state level aimed at reducing dependence on the national grid.

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TVC News reported earlier in April that the Lagos State Government signed power purchase agreements (PPAs) with three independent power producers as part of efforts to strengthen electricity supply in the state and improve reliability for critical infrastructure.

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The agreements, witnessed by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at Lagos House, Marina, involved Mainland Power Limited, Fenchurch Power Limited, and Viathan Engineering, with the state’s Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Abiodun Ogunleye, signing on behalf of government.

Speaking at the event, Sanwo-Olu said the initiative was designed to correct inefficiencies in previous arrangements and enhance electricity delivery across key sectors.

“Today at Lagos House, Marina, I witnessed the signing of three power purchase agreements designed to build on existing capacity and address what has not been working,” the governor said.

He explained that Fenchurch Power would supply major water infrastructure facilities in Adiyan and Iju, while Mainland Power would continue servicing Ikeja, Oshodi and Anthony, with provisions for expansion. Viathan Engineering, he added, would maintain supply to critical public installations on Lagos Island.

Sanwo-Olu also stressed that the new framework would enforce accountability in electricity supply, linking payments strictly to actual delivery.

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“We will no longer pay for power that is not delivered. Payments are now tied to actual, metered supply,” he said.