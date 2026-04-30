The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed Saturday, June 20, 2026, for the conduct of bye-elections in six states of the Federation, even as it formally welcomed a newly sworn-in National Commissioner, Rear Admiral Jamila Malafa (rtd.). Chairman of the Commission, Prof. Joash Amupitan, disclosed this on Thursday at…...

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed Saturday, June 20, 2026, for the conduct of bye-elections in six states of the Federation, even as it formally welcomed a newly sworn-in National Commissioner, Rear Admiral Jamila Malafa (rtd.).

Chairman of the Commission, Prof. Joash Amupitan, disclosed this on Thursday at a brief ceremony held at the INEC Headquarters in Abuja to receive the new National Commissioner.

He said the bye-elections will be conducted alongside the Ekiti State Governorship Election scheduled for the same date.

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According to him, the elections will cover senatorial vacancies in Enugu, Nasarawa, Rivers and Ondo States, as well as a State House of Assembly seat in Kebbi State and a House of Representatives seat in Kano State.

“We are going into some off-cycle elections very soon. The Ekiti State Governorship Election is scheduled for June 20, 2026. On the same date, the Commission will conduct bye-elections to fill vacant seats,” the INEC Chairman said.

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“The senatorial seats declared vacant in Enugu, Nasarawa, Rivers and Ondo States will be filled, alongside the Kebbi State House of Assembly seat and the House of Representatives seat in Kano State,” he added.

Speaking on the appointment of the new National Commissioner, Prof. Amupitan described Rear Admiral Malafa (rtd.) as a seasoned professional with extensive experience spanning military service and electoral operations.

He noted that she had previously worked with the Commission in the area of logistics and served as Director of Legal Services in the Nigerian Navy, bringing a wealth of administrative and legal expertise to her new role.

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The Chairman reiterated the Commission’s commitment to its constitutional mandate.

“Our responsibility is clear. We are committed to conducting elections into the offices of the President, National Assembly, Governors, State Houses of Assembly and Area Councils in a credible and transparent manner,” he said.

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In her remarks, the newly sworn-in National Commissioner expressed appreciation for the reception accorded her and pledged to contribute meaningfully to the Commission’s work.

“I’m glad to be here and I thank you for the warm reception. I look forward to working with everyone for the development and stability of our country, and for the success of forthcoming elections,” she said.

The event was attended by National Commissioners, the Secretary to the Commission, the Director-General of The Electoral Institute (TEI), senior officials of the Commission, and family members of the new National Commissioner.