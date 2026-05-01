The BTO4PBAT Support Group has concluded its ward-to-ward mobilisation campaign with a grand finale in Akoko North West Local Government Area of Ondo State, drawing a large turnout of party faithful, community leaders, and grassroots supporters. The tour, which spanned various wards across the council area, was aimed at galvanising…...

The BTO4PBAT Support Group has concluded its ward-to-ward mobilisation campaign with a grand finale in Akoko North West Local Government Area of Ondo State, drawing a large turnout of party faithful, community leaders, and grassroots supporters.

The tour, which spanned various wards across the council area, was aimed at galvanising support for the re-election bid of President Bola Tinubu, with organisers describing the President as the best choice for Nigeria’s continued progress.

Convened by the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the support group used the finale to reinforce its commitment to the ideals of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Speaking at the event, the Director General of the group, Adojutelegan Adesuyi Gideon, called on residents to sustain their support for the President, emphasising the importance of civic responsibility. He urged eligible voters to ensure their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) are valid and encouraged newly eligible youths to register and actively participate in the electoral process.

Also addressing the gathering, the APC Chairman in Akoko North West Local Government, Hon. Kehinde Obanla, commended the contributions of Tunji-Ojo, particularly during his tenure in the House of Representatives. He described the minister as a committed public servant whose efforts in human development and community growth have left a lasting impact. Obanla further urged constituents to remain loyal to the APC and deliver strong electoral support in future polls.

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In his remarks, the group’s Publicity Secretary, Folajimi Adewunmi, underscored the importance of voter turnout in determining electoral outcomes. He noted that Ondo State has maintained a high level of political engagement, recording about 70 percent voter participation in previous elections, which he attributed to the state’s growing influence on the national stage.

Adding his voice, the Coordinator of BTO Ambassadors in the local government, Hon. Idowu Aiyegbusi, said continued support for the Tinubu administration would translate into sustained development across the country. He praised Tunji-Ojo’s leadership, describing him as a key driver of the Renewed Hope Agenda and a symbol of responsive governance.