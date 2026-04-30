President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has nominated Mr. Joseph Olasunkanmi Tegbe as Minister of Power, marking a new phase in leadership for Nigeria’s electricity sector. The nomination, which has been forwarded to the Senate for screening and confirmation, was announced on Thursday in a statement by the President’s aide, Olusegun Dada.…...

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has nominated Mr. Joseph Olasunkanmi Tegbe as Minister of Power, marking a new phase in leadership for Nigeria’s electricity sector.

The nomination, which has been forwarded to the Senate for screening and confirmation, was announced on Thursday in a statement by the President’s aide, Olusegun Dada.

He wrote, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has nominated Mr. Joseph Olasunkanmi Tegbe as Minister of Power, subject to confirmation by the Senate. The nomination has been transmitted to the Senate for screening and confirmation in accordance with the Constitution.”

The development follows the resignation of former Power Minister, Adebayo Adelabu, who stepped down to pursue elective office.

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Below is a timeline of key facts about the nominee as seen by TVC News Online on his website (Josephtegbe.com):

1. Joseph Tegbe was born on March 21, 1966, into the family of Pa Joseph Adejinmi Tegbe of Labo, Ibadan, and Mrs. Rhoda Olubunmi Tegbe (née Ibikunle) of Orile-Owu in Osun State.

2. He hails from the Jegede compound in Ibadan and maintains strong ancestral ties to Oyo State.

3. Tegbe began his early education at St. Mary’s RCM School in Oyo before attending Federal Government College, Ogbomosho. He later earned a first-class degree in Civil Engineering from Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) in 1988.

4. He is also an alumnus of Lagos Business School, INSEAD (France), Harvard Kennedy School, and Harvard Business School, reflecting a strong background in leadership and policy development.

5. Tegbe is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (FCA) and the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (FCIT).

6. He also holds certification in Governance of Enterprise IT (CGEIT), underscoring his expertise in corporate governance and technology systems.

7. He has over three decades of experience in business strategy, consulting, and institutional transformation.

8. Tegbe was a Senior Partner and Head of Advisory Services at KPMG in Africa, with responsibilities extending to the Middle East.

9. During his career, he has advised multinational corporations, African conglomerates, and governments on strategic planning, investment, and economic development.

10. He also worked briefly with Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) as Head of Materials Accounting between 1991 and 1992.

11. Tegbe has played key advisory roles in Nigeria’s policy landscape, supporting state governments such as Oyo, Ekiti, Ondo, Benue, and Bayelsa on investment drives across global markets, including China, India, and the United Arab Emirates.

12. He is an active contributor to the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), particularly in infrastructure and human capital development.

13. He currently serves as Chairman of the National Council for Management Development (NCMD) and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Unity Schools Old Students Association (USOSA).

14. Tegbe rose to political prominence ahead of the 2019 general elections when he sought to succeed former Oyo State Governor, the late Senator Abiola Ajimobi.

Since then, he has remained an influential figure within policy and political circles.

15. He is married to Mrs. Abimbola Tegbe, and they have two sons.

16. Through the Tegbe Foundation, he supports community development and non-profit initiatives across Nigeria.