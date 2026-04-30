The Zamfara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has paraded four suspects linked to various incidents of motorcycle snatching in Zamfara State. In a Thursday statement signed by ASCI Umar Mohammad, the Head of Public Relations, the Command stated that the arrest forms part of…...

The Zamfara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has paraded four suspects linked to various incidents of motorcycle snatching in Zamfara State.

In a Thursday statement signed by ASCI Umar Mohammad, the Head of Public Relations, the Command stated that the arrest forms part of its unprejudiced commitment to civil-centred access to justice within the federation and adopting proactive measures in the prevention and eradication of illegalities.

The statement reads, “The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), under the unparalleled and visionary leadership of the Commandant General Prof. Ahmed Abubakar Audi _mni OFR_, the Corps is unprejudiced and committed to civil-centred access to justice within the federation and has adopted proactive measures for the prevention and eradication of illegalities.

“In conformance with constitutional and regulatory Acts, the Zamfara state command, under the inspired headship of Commandant Sani Mustapha, is relentless and poised to reduce these activities disrupting the peace and order of the state; preventive and investigatory structures are in place to efficiently contain these incessant aggressive motorcycle snatching within the bounds of Zamfara state.”

The statement disclosed that two suspects, identified as 29-year-old Bashir Hassan and 25-year-old ⁠Tanimu Muhammadu, were arrested in Gusau and Bukkuyyum, on the 24th and 26th of April, respectively.

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The statement revealed that Hassan, also known as Dan Musa, was apprehended at the crime scene in Saminaka area of Gusau, Zamfara state, and Muhammadu was apprehended at Nasarawa Burkullu market of Bukkuyyum, Zamfara state.

The statement reads, “Bashir Hassan is from Mainamaje, Yankari gate of Alkaleri LGA, Bauchi state. He had a suspected stolen Boxer (Bajaj) motorcycle, and ⁠he named four (4) accomplices: Bashir Muhammad (at large), Lele (at large), Uzairu Musa (Small), M 20yrs old and Abdulrashid Abubakar (Babba) ‘M’ 30yrs old.

“⁠They conspired and operated as passengers in pairs, forcefully seizing motorcycles from commercial bikers; ⁠they were similarly involved in related offences between 22nd-24th April, 2026, adjacent to Huda University, off Sokoto bye-pass road, Gusau and Labin labin area, Tudun wada, Gusau.”

The statement added, “⁠That Uzairu Musa is from Azare, behind Koli filling station, and ⁠Abdulrashid Abubakar is from Bauchi, Bakin Kura area, Bauchi state.

“⁠One motorcycle was recovered worth one million, seventy-five thousand naira only (1,075,000NGN) with engine no. DUXWSK29968, ⁠they were rendered unconscious after being struck on the head and hospitalised at Yeriman Bakura Specialist Hospital, Gusau.”

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Tanimu Muhammadu confessed to being disguised as a passenger from Nasarawa Burkullu market.

“He tricked the commercial motorcyclist to run away with a black and white Bajaj bike; ⁠he was arrested attempting to flee by NSCDC operatives,” the statement concluded.

NSCDC reaffirms zero tolerance for criminal conspiracy, violence, theft, criminality and any unethical vices the federation terms unruly.

The Command noted that any suspect apprehended shall face astute investigation and, upon completion, be arraigned before a competent court of law for prosecution.