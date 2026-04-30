Following the resignation of Scott Parker as the head coach of English football side, Burley, the club has announced Michael Jackson to take over as the interim manager until the end of the season. The development was disclosed in a statement posted on X by international sports journalist Fabrizio Romano.…...

Following the resignation of Scott Parker as the head coach of English football side, Burley, the club has announced Michael Jackson to take over as the interim manager until the end of the season.

The development was disclosed in a statement posted on X by international sports journalist Fabrizio Romano.

He wrote, “Michael Jackson will be Burnley’s interim manager until the end of the season, club statement confirms. Follows Scott Parker leaving with immediate effect.”

A check by TVC News on the Club’s official website, Burnley, disclosed that Michael Jackson’s appointment was supported by the existing backroom staff, noting that the process to appoint a new head coach has begun ahead of the 2026/27 season.

The Club wrote, “Mike Jackson, supported by the existing backroom staff, will take interim charge for the Clarets’ remaining four Premier League fixtures, beginning with Friday’s match away to Leeds United. The process of appointing a new permanent Head Coach ahead of the 2026/27 season has begun.”

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Scott Parker left his position as head coach of Burnley by mutual consent following the club’s relegation from the Premier League.

The club commended Parker for his professionalism, dedication and his record-breaking season in the 2024/25 campaign, securing Burnley promotion from the Championship to the Premier League, with a 33-match unbeaten run.

The statement reads, “During his tenure at Turf Moor, Parker guided the Clarets to a record-breaking season in the 2024/25 campaign, securing Burnley promotion from the Championship to the Premier League, with a 33-match unbeaten run, keeping a remarkable 30 clean sheets.

“The Club would like to place on record its sincere thanks to Scott for his professionalism, dedication and contribution. He leaves with the respect and gratitude of everyone connected with Burnley Football Club.”

Parker led the Clarets to promotion last year, but this season has been a struggle, with just four league wins in total.

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Burnley’s fate was confirmed on April 22 after a 1-0 home defeat by Manchester City, two days after Wolves were relegated.