The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has been conferred with the “Hasken Abuja” chieftaincy title by the FCT Traditional Rulers Council. The honour was bestowed on Thursday by the council, led by the Ona of Abaji, Adamu Baba Yunusa, in recognition of Wike’s contributions to the development…...

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has been conferred with the “Hasken Abuja” chieftaincy title by the FCT Traditional Rulers Council.

The honour was bestowed on Thursday by the council, led by the Ona of Abaji, Adamu Baba Yunusa, in recognition of Wike’s contributions to the development of the nation’s capital.

The development was disclosed in a statement and video posted on X by Lere Olayinka, the Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media to the FCT Minister.

According to the statement, the monarchs conferred on him the title Hasken Abuja, meaning the Light of Abuja, citing his role in advancing infrastructural development across the Federal Capital Territory.

He wrote, “FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, being conferred with the title of Hasken Abuja (The Light of Abuja) today, by the FCT Traditional Council led by the Ona of Abaji, Dr Adamu Baba Yunusa.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the monarchs, the recognition is in appreciation for the ongoing projects under the leadership of Minister Wike, including road construction, housing development, bridge expansion, and the opening of rural access roads to ease traffic and improve connectivity within Abuja.

The conferment, the traditional rulers noted, underscores the minister’s “giant strides” in transforming the FCT since his appointment by President Bola Tinubu in 2023.