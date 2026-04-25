President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated Nigerian-American basketball star Ejimofor Anosike following his standout performance in the 2026 National Basketball League (China) Championship. Anosike, who plays for the Hong Kong Bulls, led his team to victory in the league finals, emerging as one of the tournament’s top performers. The forward…...

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated Nigerian-American basketball star Ejimofor Anosike following his standout performance in the 2026 National Basketball League (China) Championship.

Anosike, who plays for the Hong Kong Bulls, led his team to victory in the league finals, emerging as one of the tournament’s top performers.

The forward not only secured the championship title with his team but also claimed multiple individual honours, including the Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP), Best International Player award, and the Slam Dunk Champion title.

In a statement issued on Saturday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu described the achievement as a testament to the player’s dedication and excellence.

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“Anosike’s accomplishments reflect the growing global impact of Nigerians in sports and underscore the importance of continued investment in youth development and sporting excellence,” the President said.

He noted that Anosike’s success on the international stage has brought pride to Nigeria and serves as inspiration to young athletes across the country and beyond.

The President also commended the basketball star for maintaining ties with his roots, particularly his role with Nigeria’s national team, D’Tigers, and expressed confidence in his continued rise in the sport.

Tinubu wished Anosike greater success in his career, expressing optimism that the athlete would achieve even more milestones in the years ahead.