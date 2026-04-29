Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have uncovered three illicit drug warehouses hidden within a residential estate in the Okota area of Lagos State, recovering narcotics with a street value of about N16.9bn. In a Wednesday statement signed by its Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi,…...

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have uncovered three illicit drug warehouses hidden within a residential estate in the Okota area of Lagos State, recovering narcotics with a street value of about N16.9bn.

In a Wednesday statement signed by its Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, NDLEA said the raid led to the seizure of “Two Million Three Hundred and Sixty Thousand (2,360,000) pills of high-potency tramadol 225mg and One Million Nine Hundred and Nine Thousand Four Hundred (1,909,400) bottles of codeine syrup” stored in the facilities.

According to the statement, intelligence-led coordinated operations were conducted on Friday, 17th of April 2026 at 98 Olukayode Awofisayo Street, Park View Estate, Ago Palace, Okota, where a large warehouse was uncovered, and two others at 5 Charles Ndumetu Street, Park View Estate, Ago Palace, Okota, Lagos State.

The statement revealed that the drugs recovered have a combined street value of N16,927,200,000.00.

Reacting to the development, Chairman Brig Gen Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd) said the successful operations have dealt a staggering blow to the heart of the pharmaceutical drug black market, leading to the dismantling of a major drug syndicate in the country.

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Marwa commended the operatives for the successful operation, describing the seizure as a monumental victory in the ongoing fight against substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking in Nigeria.

Marwa said, “The scale of this recovery, nearly 4.3 million units of lethal substances, is a testament to the fact that our officers are staying several steps ahead of these merchants of death. To find such volumes hidden within residential estates like Park View and busy hubs like Okota shows the desperation of these cartels, but it also highlights the peerless intelligence capabilities of our team.”

The NDLEA boss also reiterated that there is no safe haven for drug traffickers in Nigeria, adding that whether they hide their illicit goods in elite mansions or suburban warehouses, stressing that the Agency’s reach is long and its resolve is firm.

“Let this be a clear signal to those who think they can profit from the destruction of our children’s futures: we will find you, we will dismantle your networks, and we will bring the full weight of the law upon you”, he warned.