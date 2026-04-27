Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of the Federal High Court, Abuja, has granted an accelerated hearing in the trial of six suspects accused of plotting to overthrow President Bola Tinubu’s administration. The court scheduled dates of April 29, April 30, May 4, and May 5 for the commencement of trial proceedings and…...

Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of the Federal High Court, Abuja, has granted an accelerated hearing in the trial of six suspects accused of plotting to overthrow President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

The court scheduled dates of April 29, April 30, May 4, and May 5 for the commencement of trial proceedings and the hearing of bail applications filed by the defendants.

During proceedings, the Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, informed the court that the prosecution had witnesses available, subject to the convenience of the court.

Counsel to the first defendant, Mohammed Ilayepo, indicated that his client’s bail application was due for a hearing. Justice Abdulmalik, however, ruled that the trial would commence before any bail applications are considered.

Counsel to the second, third, and sixth defendants: Paul Erokoro, A.I. Yeru, and N.S. Diri respectively expressed reservations about their readiness to proceed, citing the short notice given to them and the complex nature of the case.

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Justice Abdulmalik then directed all counsel to agree on dates suitable for a speedy trial. The court subsequently fixed April 29, April 30, May 4, and May 5 as hearing dates for the accelerated trial.