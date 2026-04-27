The Nigeria Police Force has arrested four suspects linked to banditry and related violent criminal activities within Tayu, Sanga Local Government Area of Kaduna State. In a Monday statement signed by DCP Anthony Placid, the operation was carried out by the Force Intelligence Department – Special Tactical Squad (FID-STS). The…...

The Nigeria Police Force has arrested four suspects linked to banditry and related violent criminal activities within Tayu, Sanga Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

In a Monday statement signed by DCP Anthony Placid, the operation was carried out by the Force Intelligence Department – Special Tactical Squad (FID-STS).

The statement reads, “The Nigeria Police Force, through the Force Intelligence Department – Special Tactical Squad (FID-STS), has recorded a significant operational success with the arrest of four (4) suspected bandits and the recovery of firearms and ammunition in Kaduna State.”

The suspects, including a 40-year-old Abdumumini Abubakar, a 47-year-old Maikano Gambo, a 47-year-old Saleh Thompson, and a 40-year-old Oyonyi Odango, were arrested on 7th March 2026, following credible intelligence.

Items recovered from the suspects include four (4) AK-47 rifles with magazines, eighty (80) rounds of 7.62 x 39mm ammunition, and one (1) locally fabricated pistol with twenty (20) rounds of 9mm ammunition.

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The statement added, “Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspects are linked to banditry and related violent criminal activities within the region.

“Investigations are ongoing to apprehend other fleeing members of the criminal network and recover additional weapons.”

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, commends the operatives for their professionalism and reiterates the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to combating banditry and ensuring the safety of lives and property across the country.