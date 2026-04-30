Politician, Abdul-Azeez Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, has announced his withdrawal from the race to become the next governor of Lagos State on the platform of the All Progressives Congress. Read Also UPDATED: Tinubu Secures APC Nomination FormLagos Debunks Viral Traffic Claims Around Sheraton Link BridgeAPC Releases Revised 2027 Election…...

Politician, Abdul-Azeez Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, has announced his withdrawal from the race to become the next governor of Lagos State on the platform of the All Progressives Congress.

This comes about 24 hours after the state Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat, was introduced to President Bola Tinubu by the Governor’s Advisory Council as the APC consensus candidate for the 2027 general elections.

Mr Adediran, who was the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 polls, joined the APC last year and declared his interest to seek the party’s ticket last week.

In a post on his social media handle, Jandor said that his decision to withdraw was not a factor of weakness or a lack of capacity, but out of strength, saying, “Following the endorsement of Dr. Kadiri Hamzat by our Leader, the President of Nigeria, and Leaders of our party in Lagos, and in recognition of the prevailing realities within the political landscape of our great party, I have decided to withdraw from the 2027 Lagos State gubernatorial race. This decision is not borne out of weakness or a lack of capacity, but out of strength, discipline, and a deep respect for party cohesion and unity.