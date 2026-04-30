Politician, Abdul-Azeez Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, has announced his withdrawal from the race to become the next governor of Lagos State on the platform of the All Progressives Congress.
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This comes about 24 hours after the state Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat, was introduced to President Bola Tinubu by the Governor’s Advisory Council as the APC consensus candidate for the 2027 general elections.
Mr Adediran, who was the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 polls, joined the APC last year and declared his interest to seek the party’s ticket last week.
In a post on his social media handle, Jandor said that his decision to withdraw was not a factor of weakness or a lack of capacity, but out of strength, saying, “Following the endorsement of Dr. Kadiri Hamzat by our Leader, the President of Nigeria, and Leaders of our party in Lagos, and in recognition of the prevailing realities within the political landscape of our great party, I have decided to withdraw from the 2027 Lagos State gubernatorial race. This decision is not borne out of weakness or a lack of capacity, but out of strength, discipline, and a deep respect for party cohesion and unity.
“Let me be unequivocal: I remain a loyal and committed member of the APC. I also reaffirm my unalloyed loyalty and respect for the President and national leader of our party, His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR. His leadership remains central to the stability and progress of our party and the nation at large. In line with this, I hereby fully align myself with the position and direction of Mr President regarding the Lagos State gubernatorial process. Party supremacy and strategic alignment are critical to sustaining the gains we have collectively built over the years.”
To his support base, Lagos4Lagos Movement, Adediran said, “This movement has never been about one individual; it has always been about a cause, equity, inclusion, and a better Lagos for all. That cause remains alive, and it must now find expression in our collective support for the party’s chosen direction. I urge all our supporters, leaders, and stakeholders to remain calm, focused, and committed. This is a moment to consolidate, not to divide; to build, not to fracture.
“Politics is a continuum. Today’s decision is part of a larger journey of service, and I remain fully committed to contributing meaningfully to the growth of our party and the development of Lagos State.”