The Nigeria Police Force, Akwa Ibom State Command, on Thursday, 30 April 2026, passed out 1,068 retrained constables at the Police Mobile Force Base, 26 PMF, Uyo, with the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, issuing a firm nationwide warning that impunity and professional recklessness will no longer be tolerated.…...

The Nigeria Police Force, Akwa Ibom State Command, on Thursday, 30 April 2026, passed out 1,068 retrained constables at the Police Mobile Force Base, 26 PMF, Uyo, with the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, issuing a firm nationwide warning that impunity and professional recklessness will no longer be tolerated.

Addressing the newly retrained officers, the IGP said the exercise marked more than a ceremonial milestone, describing it as a clear signal of a renewed commitment to professionalism and accountability within the Force.

He stressed that the possession of arms without adequate training poses a serious risk to public safety, noting that only disciplined and well-trained officers can effectively serve as protectors of the people.

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The IGP also commended the Akwa Ibom State Command for leading reforms, particularly its earlier initiative to retrain female officers in arms handling.

He emphasised that competence in policing is not defined by gender but by training, discipline and professionalism.

The passing-out ceremony forms part of ongoing efforts by the Police leadership to reform operational standards, improve public trust and reposition the Force for more effective service delivery nationwide.