Nollywood actress and producer Bimbo Ademoye has pushed back against street extortion after a confrontation with suspected area boys, who disrupted a film shoot, insisting that creatives should not be coerced into paying arbitrary fees to operate. The incident, captured in a now-viral video, shows the actress challenging a group…...

Nollywood actress and producer Bimbo Ademoye has pushed back against street extortion after a confrontation with suspected area boys, who disrupted a film shoot, insisting that creatives should not be coerced into paying arbitrary fees to operate.

The incident, captured in a now-viral video, shows the actress challenging a group of men who allegedly demanded a fixed payment before allowing filming to continue at a location.

Ademoye, visibly firm in her response, rejected the demand and made it clear she would not be pressured.

Speaking in Yoruba, she declared: “Omo Igboro ni mi” (I am a child of the streets), signalling her familiarity with such situations while drawing a line against what she described as entitlement.

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She explained that although she sometimes offers goodwill payments to local youths during productions, such gestures should not be turned into compulsory levies.

“To ba di oro street, e bere lowo won, mo ma n like kin settle awon boys, but you don’t come to me and tell me to give you a certain amount,” she said.

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The actress further questioned the basis of the demand, insisting no individual has the authority to impose payments on her or her team.

“Ko si iyalaya anybody to sise owo si mi lowo” — meaning ‘Nobody has the right to forcefully demand money from me’.

Ademoye had earlier last month addressed claims that she uses emotional displays to promote her films.

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Dismissing the allegations, she maintained that her reactions are genuine and rooted in the realities of filmmaking.

She stressed that her projects require significant personal investment, both financially and emotionally, rejecting suggestions that her tears are a calculated marketing strategy.

“Don’t do that. Am I supposed to be battling people over stealing my film title and thumbnail? Do you think I just pick people’s pictures and merge them together? I organise proper photoshoots. I still pay for thumbnails and posters, only for someone to steal my hard work. Then someone says this is a strategy. What bloody strategy?” she said.