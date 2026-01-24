Nollywood actress and filmmaker Bimbo Ademoye has raised an alarm over an alleged copyright infringement that has affected the earnings from her YouTube film Where Love Lives. Ademoye disclosed that her content was demonetised after an individual reportedly claimed ownership of a song used in the mo...

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Bimbo Ademoye has raised an alarm over an alleged copyright infringement that has affected the earnings from her YouTube film Where Love Lives.

Ademoye disclosed that her content was demonetised after an individual reportedly claimed ownership of a song used in the movie. She further alleged that the same person went ahead to upload the song on Spotify and other digital streaming platforms, falsely presenting himself as the original composer.

The film, which was released in December 2025, has attracted massive attention online, recording over 18 million views.

Reacting to the development, Ademoye took to Instagram to express her anger and disappointment, issuing a warning to the individual to withdraw the copyright claim. She stated that failure to do so would attract serious consequences.

She wrote on Instagram: “I took down the other posts as advised by my management. For clarity , I woke up to monetization on our movie where love lives being taken down. A song I have full ownership of , a track I fully own with full approval from the artist was lifted and claimed by one emmanuel Davies . Not only did he steal MY SONG, he claimed copyrights and took monetization which means he’s claiming the money from the movie belongs to him .. I’m not an irresponsible person, i do not take what doesn’t belong to me, I do all my findings before uploading a movie. I pay for all the soundtracks I use in My movie. Why one person would wake up one day, steal my song and claim it to be his own, I don’t know. But this is me saying ,Emmanuel Davies, until I see you behind bars, I will not rest. I’d let the authorities do thier job. If anyone has any vital information on Emmanuel Davies pls send an email. Thank you.

“PS. Anwuli, you did this same thing to me for “to be a friend”. Information reaching me has it that you want to settle out of court. This is me declining that offer. No I don’t want to settle out of court darling. You started it by making me lose a movie at 6 million views. Now I want to finish it with final words from a judge. Pls get ready.”