Two powerful earthquakes struck northern Venezuela on the evening of June 24, triggering widespread panic and causing significant casualties across the region. The first tremor hit near San Felipe, the capital of Yaracuy State, while a second earthquake followed just 39 seconds later near the town of Yumare, a few…...

Two powerful earthquakes struck northern Venezuela on the evening of June 24, triggering widespread panic and causing significant casualties across the region.

The first tremor hit near San Felipe, the capital of Yaracuy State, while a second earthquake followed just 39 seconds later near the town of Yumare, a few kilometres from the initial epicentre. The quakes were felt across several parts of the country, including the capital city, Caracas, located about 150 kilometres away.

Venezuela’s interim president, Delcy Rodríguez, said at least 32 people lost their lives and around 700 others sustained injuries in the twin disasters.

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The United States Geological Survey warned that the death toll could rise considerably as rescue efforts continue. Based on its predictive modelling, the agency estimated that fatalities could reach into the thousands, with a significant possibility of exceeding 10,000.

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In a report by The Nation, Rodriguez while addressing the nation said: “At this time, we have received reports of 32 deaths” and “more than 700 injured,” adding she did not yet have data on the “hardest-hit region” of La Guaira, located near the capital and home to the city’s airport.

“Dozens of buildings have collapsed, and we are currently carrying out very intense rescue efforts to save as many lives as God allows us to save,” she said in an appearance on state television.

“I also want to say that this is a true tragedy. From here, we send our message of solidarity, and to those families who have lost loved ones, we reaffirm our condolences and our support in these difficult hours.”