The Lagos State Government has joined family, friends, associates, and well-wishers in celebrating Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on the occasion of his 61st birthday, praising his leadership and commitment to the development of the state. In a post shared on its official X page on Thursday, the state government described Sanwo-Olu…...

The Lagos State Government has joined family, friends, associates, and well-wishers in celebrating Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on the occasion of his 61st birthday, praising his leadership and commitment to the development of the state.

In a post shared on its official X page on Thursday, the state government described Sanwo-Olu as a compassionate leader whose humility, warmth, and dedication to public service have continued to inspire many Lagos residents.

The government commended the governor’s ability to connect with people from diverse backgrounds, listen attentively to their concerns, and provide purposeful leadership aimed at improving the lives of citizens.

The statement read: “Today, we celebrate not just a leader, but a man whose warmth, humility, compassion, and unwavering belief in people continue to inspire those around him. Your ability to connect with people from all walks of life, listen with empathy, and lead with purpose has endeared you to many.

“Through purposeful leadership and a steadfast focus on progress, you have remained committed to building a greater Lagos for all.

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“As you mark another year, may it bring you joy, good health, peace of mind, and countless reasons to smile. May the years ahead be filled with continued fulfilment, cherished moments with family and loved ones, and greater accomplishments.

“Wishing you a truly memorable birthday and a wonderful year ahead.

Happy Birthday, Your Excellency.”

Sanwo-Olu who is serving his second term as governor of Lagos State and has overseen several infrastructure, transportation, health, and economic development projects under his administration’s THEMES+ agenda.