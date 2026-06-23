Grammy-winning Afrobeats star, Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, has met former U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama at the Obama Presidential Centre in Chicago, where both figures engaged aspiring artists at the Centre’s newly launched Media Suite....

Grammy-winning Afrobeats star, Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, has met former U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama at the Obama Presidential Centre in Chicago, where both figures engaged aspiring artists at the Centre’s newly launched Media Suite.

The visit formed part of activities marking the unveiling of the creative hub located in Jackson Park, designed to equip young people with access to music production tools, podcasting facilities and broader creative training opportunities.

The Media Suite was officially launched during the Obama Presidential Centre’s June 18–21, 2026 opening events, which featured a range of cultural and artistic engagements aimed at empowering youth through creativity.

Michelle Obama shared a video of the interaction via her X handle, on Monday, June 22, expressing hope that the facility would serve as a platform for young people to discover their voices and develop artistic skills.

Quoting her post, she wrote: “Tems and I met with some aspiring artists at the Obama Presidential Centre’s new Media Suite! Barack and I hope this Media Suite will become a place where young people can find their voice, learn about music, and make beautiful art.”

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During the session, Tems expressed appreciation for the invitation and the opportunity to connect with emerging talents at the Centre.

“I got a chance to meet these beautiful, talented girls, and I’m so grateful to the Obama Centre and to Michelle Obama for inviting me,” she said.

She emphasised the importance of authenticity in building confidence as an artist, noting that embracing one’s individuality is key to creative growth.

“You have to do things that bring more of you out, like that, make you more authentic. That helps with confidence…. I really believe in what these guys are doing here, which is also why I started the Leading Vibe initiative, who supports young women in music in every way”, she said.

Responding to questions from participants, Michelle Obama explained that confidence is developed through practice, consistency and experience over time.

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She also noted that the Media Suite was intentionally created to help young people explore their talents and build their creative voices in a supportive environment.

Reacting to Michelle Obama’s post, Tems praised her impact and expressed gratitude for the experience.

“I’m so inspired by you, Mrs Obama and the incredible work you do. Thank you for inviting me for a truly wonderful and inspiring experience”, she wrote.

The Obama Presidential Centre recently held its opening ceremonies, featuring performances from global music icons including Stevie Wonder, Tems, Bruce Springsteen, John Legend, among others, marking a high-profile launch of the cultural and educational facility.