Troops of the Joint Task Force (North East), Operation HADIN KAI, have rescued more than 47 persons, mostly women and children, who were held captive by fighters of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) in Kangarwa, Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno State....

Troops of the Joint Task Force (North East), Operation HADIN KAI, have rescued more than 47 persons, mostly women and children, who were held captive by fighters of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) in Kangarwa, Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno State.

The rescue operation was carried out on June 20, following sustained military offensives against terrorist strongholds in the Lake Chad region.

According to a statement by the Acting Military Information Officer of Operation HADIN KAI, Captain Mohammed Goni, on Monday, June 22, the success was achieved through “sustained aggressive pressure and relentless offensive operations” conducted by troops against ISWAP enclaves.

The military said the combined ground and air assaults forced the terrorists to abandon their positions in disarray, creating an opportunity for the captives to escape from what it described as prolonged captivity.

“The unrelenting ground and air offensives forced the terrorists to abandon their positions in confusion, enabling the victims to escape from prolonged captivity,” the statement said.

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The rescued civilians are currently receiving medical attention at a secure location, while efforts are underway to provide humanitarian assistance and facilitate their reintegration into society.

“The rescued persons are currently being seen by medical professionals at a secure location. Necessary humanitarian support is being provided in coordination with relevant agencies to facilitate their eventual reintegration,” Goni stated.

Operation HADIN KAI said the latest rescue underscores the military’s commitment to protecting civilians while intensifying efforts to dismantle terrorist networks operating in the North-East.

The Theatre Command reaffirmed its determination to sustain offensive operations against insurgents, noting that it remains focused on “dismantling remaining ISWAP networks and restoring peace and normalcy across the North East region.”