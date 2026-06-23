The Federal Government has commenced disbursement under the Social Determinants of Health (SDoH) Fund for Cancer Patients Initiative in the South-East, extending financial support to vulnerable cancer patients facing non-medical challenges that often hinder access to treatment....

The Federal Government has commenced disbursement under the Social Determinants of Health (SDoH) Fund for Cancer Patients Initiative in the South-East, extending financial support to vulnerable cancer patients facing non-medical challenges that often hinder access to treatment.

The disbursement, which took place in Enugu State, marks the second phase of the nationwide rollout of the initiative designed to assist cancer patients with transportation, accommodation, feeding and other social barriers that affect treatment completion and outcomes.

This was disclosed in a statement shared via the X handle of the Federal Ministry of Health, on Monday, June 22.

Speaking at the South-East zonal disbursement, the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Iziaq Adekunle Salako, said the programme complements existing government interventions, including the Cancer Health Fund, by addressing the socio-economic factors that limit access to cancer care.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Daju Kachollom, the minister said the initiative is part of ongoing reforms in the health sector under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and supports the implementation of the Nigeria National Cancer Control Plan 2026–2030.

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According to him, “the initiative complements existing interventions such as the Cancer Health Fund by addressing the social and economic challenges that affect treatment access and outcomes.”

Salako stressed that tackling the burden of cancer requires collective action, calling on development partners, corporate organisations, philanthropists, faith-based organisations, traditional institutions and other stakeholders to support the programme.

He said “effective cancer control requires a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach,” urging stakeholders to contribute to the sustainability and expansion of the initiative.

Also speaking, Enugu State Commissioner for Health, Prof. George Ugwu, commended the Federal Government for selecting the state to host the South-East zonal flag-off of the programme.

Ugwu highlighted measures being implemented by the state government to address social determinants of health through economic empowerment, poverty reduction and improved access to healthcare services.

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He noted that the state’s Ward Development Model is helping to ensure that all 260 wards in Enugu have at least one functional Primary Health Care Centre.

The event attracted representatives of faith-based organisations, traditional institutions, the Nigeria Cancer Society, development partners, professional associations, civil society organisations and private sector stakeholders.

Speaking on behalf of beneficiaries and cancer survivors, Daniel Oforbuike expressed gratitude to the Federal Government for the intervention, describing the support as “a source of hope for cancer patients and their families.”

The Social Determinants of Health Fund for Cancer Patients Initiative is designed to mobilise additional support from government institutions, the private sector, development partners and individuals to strengthen social protection for cancer patients and improve treatment access, adherence and outcomes across the country.