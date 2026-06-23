The Nigerian Navy has rescued three passengers from a boat that capsized along the Bennett River in Warri, Delta State, averting what could have resulted in fatalities....

The Nigerian Navy has rescued three passengers from a boat that capsized along the Bennett River in Warri, Delta State, averting what could have resulted in fatalities.

The rescue was carried out by personnel of Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) DELTA during a routine maritime security patrol on the waterway, according to a statement issued by the Director of Naval Information, Navy Captain Abiodun Folorunsho, shared on Tuesday, June 23.

The Navy said the patrol team was conducting its regular security operations when it spotted distressed passengers and floating debris, indicating that a maritime accident had occurred.

According to the statement, the naval personnel immediately launched a search and rescue mission, leading to the successful recovery of the three victims as well as valuable items from the wreckage.

“Without hesitation, the patrol team immediately initiated a search and rescue operation, successfully recovering the three victims and salvaging valuable items from the wreckage,” the statement said.

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Preliminary investigations revealed that the boat overturned as a result of severe weather conditions and rough waves caused by a heavy rainstorm.

The rescued passengers were subsequently evacuated to the NNS DELTA Sick Bay, where they received medical attention before being discharged after their condition was stabilised.

“The rescued passengers were promptly evacuated to the NNS DELTA Sick Bay, where they received immediate medical attention before being discharged after their condition was stabilized,” Folorunsho stated.

The Navy said the operation reflects its commitment to protecting lives and ensuring safety on the nation’s inland waterways.

“The successful rescue underscores the Nigerian Navy’s dual role as both a maritime security force and a first responder in emergencies within the maritime domain,” the statement added.

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It noted that persistent naval presence and routine patrols remain critical to enhancing maritime safety, protecting lives and providing rapid assistance to waterway users in distress.

The Nigerian Navy reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining a safe and secure maritime environment while supporting lawful activities across the country’s waterways and coastal communities.