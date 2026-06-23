The Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dr Mariya Mahmoud, has distanced herself from the reported appointment of seven advisers announced by one Bin Usman Rano, insisting that the appointments did not emanate from her office....

The Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dr Mariya Mahmoud, has distanced herself from the reported appointment of seven advisers announced by one Bin Usman Rano, insisting that the appointments did not emanate from her office.

The clarification was contained in a statement issued on Monday by her Special Assistant on Media, Austine Elemue, who described reports linking the appointments to the minister as misleading.

According to Elemue, he remains the only authorised media aide empowered to issue official statements on behalf of the minister.

The statement explained that Rano is neither a staff member nor an official representative of the Office of the Minister of State for the FCT.

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Rather, it said he is associated with the Dr Mariya Support Group, a political organisation campaigning in support of President Bola Tinubu and Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf ahead of the 2027 general elections.

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The minister’s office stressed that any announcements made by Rano should not be construed as official actions of the FCT Administration or the minister.

“Any appointments, designations, announcements or authorisations issued by Mr Bin Usman Rano are strictly related to the affairs of the support group and have no connection whatsoever with the Office of the Honourable Minister of State, FCT, or the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA),” the statement said.

Rano had reportedly announced the appointment of seven aides during the weekend, assigning responsibilities in areas including media, protocol, student affairs, youth and sports, religious affairs and special duties.

However, the minister’s office said the appointments were made without its knowledge or approval.

It subsequently urged members of the public, media organisations and government institutions to rely solely on official communication channels for information concerning the activities and decisions of the minister’s office.

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The statement further reaffirmed Dr Mahmoud’s commitment to transparency, accountability and effective communication in the discharge of her duties as Minister of State for the FCT.