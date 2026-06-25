A three-storey commercial building collapsed on Thursday in the Alakija area of Lagos State, killing one person and leaving an unspecified number trapped beneath the rubble, while emergency responders rescued no fewer than 20 victims from the scene....

A three-storey commercial building collapsed on Thursday in the Alakija area of Lagos State, killing four persons and leaving an unspecified number trapped beneath the rubble, while emergency responders rescued no fewer than 20 victims from the scene.

The incident occurred at about 11:40 a.m. on Old Ojo Road, near Alakija Bus Stop, off the Lagos-Badagry Expressway in Satellite Town, triggering a large-scale rescue operation involving the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency and other emergency response agencies.

Confirming the development in a statement, the Permanent Secretary of LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said search-and-rescue efforts were ongoing as responders worked to locate and extricate victims trapped in the collapsed structure.

According to the agency, the survivors were rescued through the combined efforts of LASEMA, the Lagos State Building Control Agency and the China Railway Construction Corporation Construction Company.

LASEMA also confirmed the recovery of four bodies from the collapsed structure.

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The emergency management agency said there were indications that more people could still be trapped under the rubble, noting that some shop owners had resumed business activities in the building before the collapse.

“There are reports that additional persons, including shop owners who had resumed business, may still be trapped. Search and rescue operations remain active,” the statement added.

To support ongoing rescue efforts, the agency said heavy-duty equipment had been deployed to the site.

“Heavy-duty equipment, including an excavator, is being deployed to support rescue efforts,” LASEMA said.

The agency urged residents to stay away from the scene and allow emergency personnel unhindered access to carry out rescue operations.

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“Members of the public are advised to remain calm, avoid the incident scene, and allow emergency responders unrestricted access to carry out life-saving operations,” the statement read.