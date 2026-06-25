The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has directed banks, payment service banks and other financial institutions to immediately implement sanctions against individuals and businesses designated under terrorism financing measures....

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has directed banks, payment service banks and other financial institutions to immediately implement sanctions against individuals and businesses designated under terrorism financing measures.

The directive follows sanctions issued by the Nigeria Sanctions Committee (NIGSAC) and the United States Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) .

Here are key things to know about the CBN’s latest directive:

1. Six individuals have been placed on the sanctions list

The CBN disclosed that six individuals have been designated and included on the Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List.

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They are:

Muktar Muhammad Adamu

Babangida Muhammed Adamu Hammajam

Abdullahi Umar Usman

Ibrahim Abubakar

Adamu Chiroma

Yakubu Ogirima Ibrahim

READ ALSO: CBN Directs Banks to Freeze Accounts of Customers Linked to Terrorism Financing

2. Four bureaux de change have also been designated

The apex bank said four Nigeria-based Money Service Businesses and Bureaux de Change have been identified as being owned or controlled by the designated individuals.

The affected firms are:

Generation Currency Bureau de Change Limited

Manhattan Bureau de Change Limited

Nine to Nine Exchange Bureau de Change Limited

Abbal Bako & Sons Bureau de Change Limited

3. Banks must immediately screen customers and transactions

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Financial institutions have been directed to conduct immediate screening of:

Existing customers and accounts

Beneficial owners

Incoming and outgoing transactions

The screening must be carried out against the updated sanctions list, including known aliases and identifiers.

4. Accounts and assets linked to designated persons must be frozen

The CBN ordered banks to identify and immediately freeze, without prior notice, all funds, assets and economic resources belonging to or controlled by the designated persons and entities.

The directive also covers businesses and entities owned 50 per cent or more, either individually or collectively, by sanctioned persons.

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5. Financial institutions must stop all dealings with designated persons

Under the directive, banks and other regulated entities are prohibited from making funds, financial services or economic resources available to the designated individuals and companies.

The restriction applies both directly and indirectly.

6. Suspicious transactions must be reported immediately

The CBN instructed financial institutions to file Suspicious Transaction Reports with the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit for any confirmed or attempted matches involving the sanctioned individuals or entities.

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7. Banks have 48 hours to report to the CBN

Financial institutions are required to submit compliance reports to the CBN within 48 hours.

The reports must include:

Match status (positive or negative)

Details of affected accounts

Amounts frozen or restricted

Actions taken

The apex bank also stated that nil returns are mandatory where no matches are identified.

8. Monitoring for terrorism financing must be intensified

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The CBN directed banks to strengthen surveillance for indicators of terrorism financing, including:

Structuring and rapid movement of funds

Use of Money Service Businesses, Bureaux de Change and informal channels

Transactions involving high-risk jurisdictions

9. Banks must review past transactions

The directive also requires financial institutions to conduct a comprehensive retrospective review of previous and attempted transactions or relationships linked to the designated individuals and entities.

The review is intended to uncover any historical connections that may have been missed before the sanctions were imposed.

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10. The directive takes immediate effect

The CBN said compliance with the sanctions measures is mandatory and effective immediately.

The regulator warned that it would conduct off-site reviews, on-site examinations and supervisory engagements to verify compliance, adding that false or misleading submissions could attract sanctions under the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act 2020 and other applicable laws.