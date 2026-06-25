United States Congressman, Riley Moore, has expressed his happiness at the passage of the State police constitutional amendment Bill by the Senate. Mr Moore made this known in a statement on his X formerly Twitter account on Thursday June 25th. According to him “I’m encouraged to see Nigeria’s Senate approve…...

United States Congressman, Riley Moore, has expressed his happiness at the passage of the State police constitutional amendment Bill by the Senate.

Mr Moore made this known in a statement on his X formerly Twitter account on Thursday June 25th.

According to him “I’m encouraged to see Nigeria’s Senate approve legislation to establish state-level police forces—a reform I’ve called for publicly and privately since I first started investigating the genocide against Christians in Nigeria”.

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He added that ” I cant stress how critical this law that will empower states to protect their own citizens and reducing dependence on decision makers in Abuja is to the effort to defend persecuted Christians and address insecurity”.

He commended President Tinubu for the passage of the bill “President Tinubu deserves credit for pushing it forward, but now we need 2/3rds of the states to ratify before it will take effect”.