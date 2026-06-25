The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has begun a two-day training programme for political party officials on the use of its Candidate Nomination Portal (ICNP) as part of preparations for the 2027 General Election....

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has begun a two-day training programme for political party officials on the use of its Candidate Nomination Portal (ICNP) as part of preparations for the 2027 General Election.

The training, taking place from June 25 to 26 at the Electoral Institute, is designed to equip party officials responsible for candidate nominations and electronic submission of documents with the knowledge required to ensure a seamless nomination process.

Speaking at the opening session, INEC’s Director of Information and Communication Technology, Dr Bayode Lawrence, represented by Deputy Director of IT, Mrs Anthonia Idemudia, said the exercise aligned with the commission’s commitment to preparing stakeholders for key electoral activities.

ADVERTISEMENT

She explained that the programme would familiarise participants with the procedures for uploading nomination documents for candidates seeking to contest the 2027 elections, particularly benefiting officials handling the process for the first time.

In a keynote address delivered on behalf of National Commissioner and Chairperson of the Legal Services, Clearance and Complaint Committee, Mrs May Agbamuche-Mbu, the Acting Director-General of the Electoral Institute, Prof Ibrahim Sani, described candidate nomination as a crucial stage of the electoral process.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Nomination of candidates remains one of the most critical stages of the electoral process. Indeed, it is the foundation upon which elections are conducted. Without duly nominated candidates, there can be no electoral contest,” he said.

Prof Sani noted that the Electoral Act 2026 places the responsibility on political parties to submit details of their candidates within specified timelines and in the prescribed format.

He added that INEC had already released its timetable and schedule of activities, with candidate nomination set to commence on June 27, 2026, making the training both timely and necessary.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, proper compliance at the nomination stage would help minimise disputes, improve certainty and strengthen public confidence in the electoral process.

Also speaking, Director of Legal Drafting and Compliance, Mrs Rakiya Na’Uzo Adamu, said the training was structured to familiarise political parties with the approved Guidelines for the Nomination of Candidates under the Electoral Act 2026.

https://x.com/i/status/2070154377046712423

ADVERTISEMENT

She said the programme would help address challenges experienced during previous nomination exercises, reduce errors in the completion of nomination forms and improve compliance with electoral requirements.

After the opening session, participants proceeded to breakout sessions where members of the Legal Drafting and Compliance team provided practical guidance on the nomination process and clarified areas of concern ahead of the commencement of candidate submissions.