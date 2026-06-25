Governor Dauda Lawal has reiterated his administration's commitment to fully support security operatives in Zamfara State....

Governor Dauda Lawal has reiterated his administration’s commitment to fully support security operatives in Zamfara State.

On Thursday, the governor chaired the weekly State Security Council meeting at the Government House in Gusau.

According to a statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, the meeting brought together all heads of security agencies in the state.

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The statement noted that the council focused on enhancing security presence in volatile areas.

“Governor Dauda Lawal chaired the weekly security council meeting with renewed commitment to strengthening support for the troops.”

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“He assured the heads of the security agencies of his readiness to take all necessary measures to ensure the well-being of troops operating in the state.

“The meeting addressed key issues, particularly strengthening troop presence and improving rapid response during emergencies.”

The governor emphasised that his primary concern is a secure Zamfara and assured the heads of the security agencies that his office always remains accessible to them.