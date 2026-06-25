The Lagos Zonal Directorate 1 of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has secured the conviction and sentencing of one Samuel Oliveth Louis for impersonation and cyber-related fraud. In a statement posted on its official X page, the anti-graft agency said Louis was convicted on Thursday, June 25, 2026, by…...

The Lagos Zonal Directorate 1 of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has secured the conviction and sentencing of one Samuel Oliveth Louis for impersonation and cyber-related fraud.

In a statement posted on its official X page, the anti-graft agency said Louis was convicted on Thursday, June 25, 2026, by Justice D.I. Dipeolu of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos.

According to the EFCC, the defendant was arraigned on a one-count charge bordering on impersonation and cybercrime-related offences.

Read Also: Court jails 15 foreigners for cyber-terrorism, internet fraud in Lagos

The statement reads, “Impersonation: Court Jails Man in Lagos

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The Lagos Zonal Directorate 1 of the EFCC, on Thursday, June 25, 2026, secured the conviction and sentencing of one Samuel Oliveth Louis before Justice D.I. Dipeolu of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos. Louis was arraigned on a one-count charge bordering on impersonation and cyber-related fraud.”