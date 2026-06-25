The Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has assured residents that efforts are being intensified to improve waste collection and environmental sanitation across the state amid ongoing operational challenges....

The Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has assured residents that efforts are being intensified to improve waste collection and environmental sanitation across the state amid ongoing operational challenges.

The agency gave the assurance in a statement via its official X handle on Wednesday, noting that both immediate and long-term measures were being implemented to enhance service delivery and maintain a cleaner environment.

According to the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of LAWMA, Muyiwa Gbadegesin, the state government has rolled out several interventions aimed at addressing waste management challenges and improving the efficiency of waste evacuation operations.

READ ALSO: Speaker Abbas Mourns Late Gombe Lawmaker Yaya Tongo

“Current operational challenges” are being addressed through measures that include improving access to disposal facilities, optimising Transfer Loading Stations, deploying additional waste collection trucks and strengthening enforcement against indiscriminate waste disposal, he said.

Gbadegesin disclosed that despite existing challenges, the authority processed more than 418,500 tonnes of waste in May 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also revealed that approximately 3,000 waste blackspots are being cleared daily as part of efforts to keep the city clean and prevent environmental hazards.

According to him, the authority is also investing in recycling initiatives, waste diversion programmes and new waste management infrastructure to improve operational efficiency and sustainability.

The LAWMA boss said the interventions were designed not only to improve service delivery but also to create a cleaner and healthier environment for residents.

LAWMA urged Lagos residents to support the government’s sanitation efforts by patronising approved Private Sector Participant operators and disposing of waste responsibly.

The agency further assured residents that waste management services would continue to improve as the ongoing interventions begin to yield results.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Service delivery will continue to improve as the various interventions take effect,” the authority stated.