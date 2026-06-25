Super Falcons defender Ashleigh Plumptre has dismissed reports linking her omission from Nigeria's squad to alleged corruption, describing the claims as completely false and the handiwork of a fake Facebook page impersonating her....

Super Falcons defender Ashleigh Plumptre has dismissed reports linking her omission from Nigeria’s squad to alleged corruption, describing the claims as completely false and the handiwork of a fake Facebook page impersonating her.

In a personal statement released on Thursday, Plumptre revealed that a Facebook page using her name and image, and carrying a verified blue tick, had circulated fabricated stories claiming she was excluded from the Super Falcons squad for the upcoming Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) after refusing demands allegedly made by officials.

Reacting to the reports, the defender said: “None of it is true. I want to be absolutely clear about that.”

Plumptre explained that while she has dealt with fake social media accounts for years, the latest incident was particularly troubling because the page appeared verified and was spreading misinformation under the guise of authenticity.

The former Leicester City Women star thanked the Super Falcons Communications Team for publicly addressing the false claims and helping to protect her reputation.

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Read Also: NFF Warns Against Fake News as Plumptre Denies Exclusion Claim

She also expressed appreciation to Super Falcons captain Rasheedat Ajibade for using her platform to challenge the misinformation, as well as teammates and fans who helped report the page.

According to Plumptre, efforts are already underway to have the account removed from the platform.

“Me and my team are now formally going through the process to have this verified fake page reported and taken down as quickly as possible. We are taking this seriously and will not stop until it is gone,” she stated.

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The defender further clarified that her only official social media accounts are her Instagram page and LinkedIn profile, urging supporters to disregard any content attributed to her on other platforms.

She also called on fans to continue reporting the fake Facebook page, stressing that every report would help in getting the account removed.