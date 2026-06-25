Football governing body FIFA has imposed an indefinite suspension on Nepal from all football-related activities, citing external interference in the administration of the country’s football federation. The decision means Nepal will be barred from participating in international football competitions and activities until further notice. The South Asian nation, currently ranked…...

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - MARCH 18: FIFA president Gianni Infantino speaks during a press conference after the FIFA executive committee meeting at the FIFA headquarters on March 18, 2016 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Valeriano Di Domenico/Getty Images)

Football governing body FIFA has imposed an indefinite suspension on Nepal from all football-related activities, citing external interference in the administration of the country’s football federation.

The decision means Nepal will be barred from participating in international football competitions and activities until further notice.

The South Asian nation, currently ranked 117th in the FIFA rankings, sits above countries such as Barbados, Pakistan, Gibraltar and San Marino.

According to FIFA, the suspension stems from third-party interference in the affairs of the All Nepal Football Association, a violation of the governing body’s statutes, which require member associations to operate independently.

The development follows an earlier decision by Nepal’s National Sports Council to suspend the ANFA for three months, although that sanction was later withdrawn.

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FIFA has not indicated when the suspension could be lifted, stating that Nepal must resolve the governance issues surrounding its football administration before normal membership rights can be restored.

But after a warning from FIFA and Asian Football Confederation (AFC), Nepal are unable to participate in any international competitions after committing “flagrant violations of the FIFA Statutes linked to interference by a third party”.

In addition, they are not entitled to any funding from FIFA or the AFC during the period of suspension.

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In a statement, FIFA said: “The Bureau of the Council also decided to suspend the All Nepal Football Association with immediate effect due to flagrant violations of the FIFA Statutes linked to interference by a third party in accordance with article 14 paragraphs 1(i) and 3 of the FIFA Statutes.

“Consequently, with effect from 24 June 2026, ANFA has lost all of its membership rights, as defined in article 13 of the FIFA Statutes, until further notice. ANFA representative and club teams are therefore no longer entitled to take part in international competitions until the suspension is lifted,”

“This also means that neither ANFA nor any of its members or officials may benefit from any development programmes, courses or training from FIFA and/or the AFC. Moreover, we would remind you and your affiliates not to enter into any sporting contact with ANFA and/or its teams while ANFA is suspended.

“Finally, the Bureau of the Council or the FIFA Council may lift this suspension at any time before the next FIFA Congress takes place. Should this occur, we will inform you accordingly.”

Nepal’s highest FIFA ranking came between 1993 and 1994 when they were listed as 124th in the world, with their lowest coming in January 2016 when they dropped to 196.

They have never qualified for a major international tournament but did win the AFC Solidarity Cup in 2016.

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Their most recent fixture was a 1-0 loss to Laos in Asian Cup qualification back in March but the newly imposed ban means they are unable to play any further fixtures until FIFA say otherwise.

FIFA are very strong on third-party interference in the governance of football and have banned Pakistan, Indonesia, Republic of Congo and Nigeria in similar circumstances.

The Republic of Congo and Pakistan were both suspended as recent as last year because of governance problems but the bans were lifted shortly after the nations met FIFA’s conditions.

It appears as though Nepal will have the same opportunity to do so in the near future.

They are currently the second country to be suspended from all international football along with Russia, who are still prohibited by FIFA and UEFA relating to the invasion of Ukraine.