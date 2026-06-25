The proposal by newly appointed National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) chairman, Prince Hilliard Eta, to introduce compulsory basic military training for corps members has continued to generate widespread debate across social media platforms. Eta had suggested the reform as part of measures aimed at equipping young Nigerians with basic security…...

The proposal by newly appointed National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) chairman, Prince Hilliard Eta, to introduce compulsory basic military training for corps members has continued to generate widespread debate across social media platforms.

Eta had suggested the reform as part of measures aimed at equipping young Nigerians with basic security and survival skills amid the country’s growing insecurity challenges. However, the proposal has drawn mixed reactions from Nigerians on Facebook, Instagram, and X, with many questioning its relevance to the objectives of the NYSC scheme.

Several respondents opposed the idea, arguing that the NYSC was established to promote national unity and integration rather than serve as a military training programme.

One Facebook user, Golden Son, wrote: “No, because the goal of going camp is not to become military, no need for military training in camp.”

Similarly, Stanley Eluwah maintained that the scheme’s original purpose should not be altered.

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He said: “No, that is not the intention for the program. It was introduced immediately after the civil war to foster and promote peace in Nigeria and not as a military organisation or body.”

Eluwah further suggested that efforts should instead be directed towards strengthening the NYSC’s role in promoting national unity and combating tribalism.

Others called for the proposal to be made voluntary rather than compulsory.

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Auwal Bello stated: “Optional but, if the corper accepts then he or she will pass out as a soldier (officer). Because not all corpers are capable to undergo the military full training or to serve the nation as a soldier.”

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Echoing similar sentiments, Mubarak Thanni, Okon Amah and Akpa Raphael Ternyôr all advocated for a voluntary arrangement.

“Only on a voluntary basis,” Akpa Raphael Ternyôr wrote.

Some contributors suggested a broader overhaul of the scheme. David Alechenu Adikwu argued that the NYSC should be redesigned to better contribute to economic development.

He said: “No… but it should be restructured into something more useful to the economy. As for now… it’s a waste of government funds.”

Meanwhile, a few respondents backed the military training proposal. Abdulmalik Abubakar Biu expressed support, saying: “Yes now, no be khaki them they wear too.”

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Another user, Ibn Adam, suggested that corps members who undergo such training should be deployed to support security operations in states facing severe security challenges, including Katsina, Zamfara, Niger, Kogi, Enugu and Ondo.

The proposal is yet to be formally adopted, but the debate highlights differing opinions on the future direction of the NYSC scheme and its role in addressing contemporary national challenges.