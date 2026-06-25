The widow of late Nollywood comic icon John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu, has appealed for public support as she battles mounting financial difficulties affecting her family. Speaking in an interview with content creator King Mitchy, she revealed that the family is struggling to meet basic obligations, including rent,…...

The widow of late Nollywood comic icon John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu, has appealed for public support as she battles mounting financial difficulties affecting her family.

Speaking in an interview with content creator King Mitchy, she revealed that the family is struggling to meet basic obligations, including rent, school fees and utility bills.

She disclosed that their electricity supply has been disconnected for almost two months due to unpaid bills, leaving the household without power. As a result, the family now depends on water from a well for daily use and reportedly charges mobile phones outside their home every night.

“We fetch water from the well. Because I have not paid the house rent. And they have even cut my lights for two months now. No lights since. We have been like that. Every night we go to look for a place to charge our phones. And… It’s not easy,” she said.

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She noted that unpaid school fees are threatening her children’s education and mentioned receiving recent notices from their school about outstanding payments.

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“Right now, they can’t go to school again. I can even show you the message the school sent me today,” she said.

The daughter praised her mother’s efforts to provide for the family and keep the children in school despite the difficulties.

“I want to thank God for my mom. She tries everything she can to feed us, to pay our school fees, to make us happy,” she said.

According to the Mitchy, a support drive is being organised to help the family settle rent, restore power, and pay school fees.

Mr Ibu died on March 2, 2024, at age 62, after a prolonged illness.