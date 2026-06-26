Top spot in Group I will be on the line when Norway face France in their final group-stage match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Friday in Boston. Although both nations have already secured qualification for the Round of 32 with six points apiece, France currently lead the group…...

Top spot in Group I will be on the line when Norway face France in their final group-stage match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Friday in Boston.

Although both nations have already secured qualification for the Round of 32 with six points apiece, France currently lead the group on goal difference. The winner of Friday’s encounter will finish as group winners, while a draw would likely be enough for Les Bleus to remain at the summit.

TVC News Online previews the heavyweight clash.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 15

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Norway wins: 4

Draws: 4

France wins: 7

Norway and France first met in an international friendly in Paris in 1923, where the Norwegians claimed a 2-0 victory.

Since then, France have dominated the rivalry, winning seven of the 15 meetings between the two countries, while Norway have recorded four victories and four matches have ended in draws.

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Les Bleus enjoyed a strong run against the Scandinavians during World Cup and European Championship qualifying campaigns, winning five of six encounters across those competitions.

Their most recent meeting came in May 2014, when France cruised to a 4-0 friendly victory courtesy of a brace from Olivier Giroud and further goals from Paul Pogba and Loïc Rémy.

Friday’s showdown will mark the first time the two countries meet at a FIFA World Cup.

Read Also: JUST IN: France Confirms First Ebola Case

Last 10 meetings (All competitions)

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May 27, 2014 – France 4-0 Norway (International Friendly)

August 11, 2010 – Norway 2-1 France (International Friendly)

February 25, 1998 – France 3-3 Norway (International Friendly)

July 22, 1995 – Norway 0-0 France (International Friendly)

September 5, 1989 – Norway 1-1 France (World Cup Qualifier)

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September 28, 1988 – France 1-0 Norway (World Cup Qualifier)

October 14, 1987 – France 1-1 Norway (European Qualifier)

June 16, 1987 – Norway 2-0 France (European Qualifier)

September 8, 1971 – Norway 1-3 France (European Qualifier)

November 11, 1970 – France 3-1 Norway (European Qualifier)

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Mbappe vs Haaland headlines blockbuster clash

Friday’s encounter is expected to be defined by the duel between two of world football’s most prolific forwards — Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe.

Haaland has enjoyed a dream World Cup debut, scoring four goals in his opening two matches, with braces against Iraq and Senegal propelling Norway into the knockout rounds.

Mbappe has been equally influential for France. The Real Madrid forward celebrated his 100th international appearance by scoring twice against Iraq, taking his tally for Les Bleus to 60 goals, alongside 40 assists.

Despite being among football’s biggest stars, Haaland and Mbappe have never faced each other at senior international level.

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Their only previous meetings came in the UEFA Champions League, where Mbappe’s teams have enjoyed the upper hand in three of their four encounters.

Team News

France coach Didier Deschamps is expected to retain his trusted core despite already securing qualification.

France probable XI:

Mike Maignan; Jules Kounde, Dayot Upamecano, William Saliba, Lucas Digne; Aurélien Tchouaméni, Adrien Rabiot; Michael Olise, Ousmane Dembélé, Désiré Doué; Kylian Mbappe.

Norway, meanwhile, are likely to stick with the side that has impressed throughout the group stage, with captain Martin Ødegaard orchestrating play behind Haaland.

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Norway probable XI:

Ørjan Nyland; Marcus Pedersen, Kristoffer Ajer, Torbjørn Lysaker Heggem, David Møller Wolfe; Sander Berge, Fredrik Aursnes, Martin Ødegaard; Alexander Sørloth, Erling Haaland, Antonio Nusa.