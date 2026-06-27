France secured top spot in Group I of the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a convincing 4-1 victory over Norway, inspired by a first-half hat-trick from Ousmane Dembele....

France secured top spot in Group I of the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a convincing 4-1 victory over Norway, inspired by a first-half hat-trick from Ousmane Dembele.

Dembele was in sensational form, scoring three superb goals before the break, including a stunning long-range strike that gave the Norwegian goalkeeper no chance. Desire Doue added France’s fourth goal in stoppage time.

Thelo Aasgaard pulled a goal back for Norway, who also had an opportunity to narrow the deficit further, but Jorgen Strand Larsen’s penalty was comfortably saved.

The victory ensured France finished as Group I winners and are expected to face Sweden in the round of 32. Norway, meanwhile, are set to take on Ivory Coast in the knockout stage.