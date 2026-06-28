Harry Kane became England’s all-time leading World Cup scorer as the Three Lions recovered from a sluggish start to beat Panama 2-0 and finish top of Group L. After a frustrating first hour, Jude Bellingham broke the deadlock in the 62nd minute with a smart finish from Bukayo Saka’s corner.…...

Harry Kane became England’s all-time leading World Cup scorer as the Three Lions recovered from a sluggish start to beat Panama 2-0 and finish top of Group L.

After a frustrating first hour, Jude Bellingham broke the deadlock in the 62nd minute with a smart finish from Bukayo Saka’s corner. Five minutes later, Bellingham turned provider, delivering a pinpoint cross for Kane to head home from close range.

The goal was Kane’s 11th at the World Cup, moving him ahead of Gary Lineker as England’s record scorer in the tournament. It was also his 82nd international goal in 117 appearances.

Read Also: Mbappé, Kane Top Champions League Goal Scorers in 2025/26 Season

Despite the victory, England endured another injury setback as emergency right-back Jarell Quansah was forced off after replacing the injured Reece James in the starting lineup.

ADVERTISEMENT

The win sends England into the last 32 as Group L winners, where they will face DR Congo in Atlanta.

Veteran midfielder Jordan Henderson also made history, becoming the first England player to feature at four FIFA World Cups.