The group stage of the expanded 2026 FIFA World Cup has come to an end, leaving 32 nations still in the race for football’s biggest prize. The new tournament format has produced one of the most diverse knockout fields in World Cup history, with traditional heavyweights joined by several emerging…...

The group stage of the expanded 2026 FIFA World Cup has come to an end, leaving 32 nations still in the race for football’s biggest prize. The new tournament format has produced one of the most diverse knockout fields in World Cup history, with traditional heavyweights joined by several emerging nations that defied expectations to book their places in the elimination rounds. Every match is now a do-or-die affair, with victory securing a place in the Round of 16 and defeat bringing an end to a nation’s World Cup dream.

Africa headlines the knockout stage after a record nine of its 10 representatives advanced beyond the group phase, while defending champions Argentina, five-time winners Brazil, England, France, Germany, Spain and Portugal remain firmly in contention for the title. The Round of 32 also offers several intriguing first-time meetings and classic continental rivalries, promising four days of compelling football before the competition narrows to the last 16.

1. South Africa vs Canada

The knockout stage opens with South Africa looking to extend what has already become one of the country’s finest World Cup campaigns. Bafana Bafana secured their place in the Round of 32 through disciplined performances during the group stage and now face a Canadian side that has continued its upward trajectory in international football. Canada possess pace and physicality across the pitch, while South Africa will rely on organisation, quick transitions and the confidence gained from reaching the knockout rounds. The winner advances to face either the Netherlands or Morocco in the Round of 16.

Read Also: FULL LIST: Fixtures, Date, Venue for 2026 FIFA World Cup Group Stage

2. Brazil vs Japan

Five-time world champions Brazil begin their quest for another title against an organised Japanese side that has consistently proved capable of competing with elite opposition. Brazil enter the match with their customary attacking quality and tournament pedigree, but Japan’s discipline, pressing game and tactical intelligence make them dangerous opponents. The South Americans will be favourites, although Japan have repeatedly demonstrated in recent World Cups that they thrive against bigger footballing nations.

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3. Germany vs Paraguay

Germany meet Paraguay in a fixture that pits European efficiency against South American resilience. The Germans progressed to the knockout phase after an assured group-stage campaign and will be expected to control possession. Paraguay, however, have built a reputation for defensive discipline and resilience in tournament football and will seek to frustrate the four-time world champions before exploiting opportunities on the counterattack.

4. Netherlands vs Morocco

One of the standout ties of the Round of 32 features the Netherlands against Morocco. The Dutch remain one of Europe’s strongest tournament teams, but Morocco have established themselves as genuine contenders following their historic World Cup performances in recent years. Both teams are technically gifted and tactically disciplined, making this one of the most evenly balanced fixtures in the opening knockout round. The winner will meet either South Africa or Canada.

5. Ivory Coast vs Norway

Ivory Coast continue Africa’s historic campaign against Norway in a contest that could be decided by narrow margins. The Elephants possess a blend of physical strength and technical ability, while Norway bring European organisation and attacking quality. With both nations capable of controlling possession and creating chances, this promises to be one of the more competitive encounters of the Round of 32.

6. France vs Sweden

Former champions France begin the knockout phase against Sweden in an all-European clash. France have once again demonstrated why they are perennial title contenders, boasting quality in every department of the pitch. Sweden, however, have earned their place in the knockout rounds through discipline and collective organisation. France will be favourites, but Sweden have a history of making life difficult for Europe’s biggest teams.

7. Mexico vs Ecuador

This all-Latin American encounter guarantees continental bragging rights alongside a place in the last 16. Mexico’s technical football and experience at major tournaments will be tested by an Ecuadorian side known for athleticism, intensity and rapid counterattacks. With both teams comfortable in possession, the contest could hinge on efficiency in front of goal.

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8. England vs DR Congo

England finished the group stage strongly and enter the knockout rounds as one of the tournament favourites. Standing in their way is a DR Congo side that has already created history by reaching the World Cup knockout stage for the first time. The Three Lions possess greater experience at this level, but DR Congo’s defensive organisation and fearless approach have already shown they are capable of competing with higher-ranked opposition.

9. Belgium vs Senegal

Belgium and Senegal renew a rivalry between two nations that have become familiar opponents in major international tournaments. Belgium’s technical quality and creativity will come up against Senegal’s athleticism, tactical discipline and experience. Senegal will carry the hopes of a continent looking to continue its remarkable World Cup run, while Belgium seek another deep tournament campaign.

10. United States vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

The United States continue their pursuit of a first World Cup quarter-final appearance since 2002 when they face Bosnia and Herzegovina. The Americans have impressed with energetic, high-tempo football, while Bosnia reached the knockout stage through disciplined performances and defensive solidity. It is a fixture that offers little margin for error.

11. Portugal vs Croatia

Portugal and Croatia meet in one of the most technically gifted contests of the Round of 32. Portugal have impressed throughout the tournament with their attacking depth, while Croatia continue to rely on experience, composure and tactical intelligence. Given the quality on both sides, this encounter has the potential to produce one of the knockout stage’s highest technical standards.

12. Spain vs Austria

Spain face Austria seeking another step towards a second World Cup title in the modern era. Spain’s possession-based philosophy will be challenged by an Austrian team that has impressed with aggressive pressing and quick transitions throughout the tournament. Austria have already shown they are capable of frustrating stronger opponents and will look to produce another upset.

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13. Switzerland vs Algeria

Algeria continue Africa’s record-breaking World Cup after progressing from the group stage to set up a meeting with Switzerland. The Desert Foxes possess the attacking quality to challenge any defence, while Switzerland are renowned for tactical organisation and defensive discipline. The winner will advance to face either Colombia or Ghana.

14. Australia vs Egypt

Australia and Egypt meet in a contest between two sides that earned their knockout places through consistency and resilience. Australia bring physicality, energy and aerial strength, while Egypt rely on technical ability, patience in possession and defensive structure. With contrasting styles, this fixture could become one of the most intriguing tactical battles of the Round of 32.

15. Argentina vs Cape Verde

Defending champions Argentina continue the defence of their crown against tournament surprise package Cape Verde. Argentina once again demonstrated their quality by progressing comfortably from the group stage, while Cape Verde have produced one of the stories of the tournament by reaching the knockout rounds in their World Cup debut. Although Argentina enter as favourites, Cape Verde have already shown they fear no opponent.

16. Colombia vs Ghana

The final Round of 32 fixture sees Colombia take on Ghana in what promises to be an entertaining encounter. Colombia progressed after topping Group K, while Ghana booked their place in the knockout rounds with another strong World Cup campaign. Both teams favour positive, attacking football and possess the pace to trouble opposition defences, making this an excellent way to conclude the opening knockout round.