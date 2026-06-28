Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia has condemned the killing of the state Chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Alhaji Ardo Risku, and his friend, ordering an immediate investigation into the incident. The governor’s reaction was contained in a statement issued on Saturday by his Chief…...

Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia has condemned the killing of the state Chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Alhaji Ardo Risku, and his friend, ordering an immediate investigation into the incident.

The governor’s reaction was contained in a statement issued on Saturday by his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula.

According to the statement, Alia said the killings came at a critical time when Benue was witnessing a significant return to peace and stability across several local government areas.

He described the incident as “a direct attempt to undermine the hard-earned peace and the atmosphere of reconciliation that his administration has worked tirelessly to foster.”

“It is deeply regrettable that this unfortunate incident occurred shortly after a security meeting,” the governor said.

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Alia noted that the killing of a community leader and peace advocate was a setback to ongoing dialogue among stakeholders and directed security agencies to immediately launch a thorough and transparent investigation into the incident.

He also ordered security operatives to ensure the perpetrators are arrested and prosecuted, while calling for enhanced protection for community leaders involved in peace-building efforts.

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While urging members of MACBAN and residents to remain calm and law-abiding, the governor warned against actions that could escalate tensions.

“We must not allow those who profit from chaos to succeed in inciting further violence or disrupting the peace we have taken time to build,” he said.

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Governor Alia extended his condolences to the family of the deceased and the MACBAN community, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to sustaining peace in the state.

“Our administration remains resolute: Benue is a home for peace, and we will not allow the shadows of the past to eclipse the bright future we are currently building,” he added.