A Nigerian woman, Habibat Salawudeen Ihiovi-Jack, is attempting to set a new Guinness World Record for the longest marathon Bible reading by undertaking a 144-hour non-stop reading challenge in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. The record attempt, tagged **”144 Hours in the Word,”** began on June 22 at Novotel, Port Harcourt,…...

A Nigerian woman, Habibat Salawudeen Ihiovi-Jack, is attempting to set a new Guinness World Record for the longest marathon Bible reading by undertaking a 144-hour non-stop reading challenge in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The record attempt, tagged **”144 Hours in the Word,”** began on June 22 at Novotel, Port Harcourt, and is scheduled to conclude on July 2, subject to Guinness World Records guidelines.

As of Sunday morning, Habibat had surpassed the 100-hour mark, moving into the final phase of the challenge.

Videos circulating online showed her reading continuously from a lectern and a desk while digital timers tracked her progress. Family members, friends and church members have been present to support her throughout the attempt.

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Organisers said the challenge is being conducted in line with Guinness World Records regulations, which require continuous reading aloud while allowing only limited breaks for essential needs.

Habibat, a member of The Summit Bible Church in Port Harcourt, said the marathon is a faith-driven initiative aimed at encouraging people to engage more deeply with the Bible.

The attempt adds to Nigeria’s growing list of endurance record pursuits. In 2024, Guinness World Records recognised Samson Ajao of Ibadan for the longest marathon reading aloud after he completed a 215-hour reading challenge, surpassing the previous 124-hour record set by Kyrgyzstan’s Rysbai Isakov in 2022.