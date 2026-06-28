The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has launched a new toll-free short-code hotline, 3367, to improve emergency response, strengthen traffic management and enhance accountability across the state. The initiative was announced in a statement issued on Sunday by the Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, Adebayo Taofiq. According…...

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has launched a new toll-free short-code hotline, 3367, to improve emergency response, strengthen traffic management and enhance accountability across the state.

The initiative was announced in a statement issued on Sunday by the Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, Adebayo Taofiq.

According to the statement, the new 3367 platform replaces the agency’s previous long-service code and is available free of charge to subscribers on MTN, Glo and Etisalat (T2) networks.

The hotline enables road users to report traffic-related emergencies, including broken-down vehicles, road crashes, disabled trucks, stranded tankers, traffic obstructions and other incidents requiring immediate intervention.

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The platform will also allow members of the public to report the conduct and operational activities of LASTMA officials, as part of efforts to promote transparency, accountability and improved service delivery.

To encourage wider participation, callers can communicate with hotline operators in English, Yoruba or Pidgin English.

LASTMA General Manager, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, described the initiative as a major step towards building a more responsive, technology-driven and citizen-focused traffic management system.

“The inauguration of the 3367 Toll-Free Short-Code Hotline represents another monumental stride towards institutionalizing a safer, more efficient and highly responsive transportation ecosystem across Lagos State. It provides residents with a direct, convenient and cost-free channel through which incidents requiring immediate intervention can be promptly reported,” Bakare-Oki said.

He assured residents that all reports received through the platform would be handled professionally, confidentially and promptly, urging the public to make effective use of the hotline to improve road safety and support efficient traffic management across Lagos.