Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) rescued a motorcycle rider and his passenger in an accident that occurred along the Iyana-Iba Flyover corridor inward Volkswagen on the Badagry Expressway. The development was disclosed in a Sunday statement signed by Adebayo Taofiq, Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment…...

Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) rescued a motorcycle rider and his passenger in an accident that occurred along the Iyana-Iba Flyover corridor inward Volkswagen on the Badagry Expressway.

The development was disclosed in a Sunday statement signed by Adebayo Taofiq, Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, LASTMA.

According to the statement, the accident occurred when a driver of a Lexus saloon vehicle rammed into a commercial motorcycle conveying a male passenger while plying the restricted flyover corridor.

The statement reads, “The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) today demonstrated exceptional prompt response following a grievous road traffic accident that occurred along the Iyana-Iba Flyover corridor inward Volkswagen on the Badagry Expressway, involving a commercial motorcycle operator and two private vehicles.

“The unfortunate incident occurred when the driver of a Lexus saloon vehicle (SMK 504 KH) rammed into a commercial motorcycle conveying a male passenger while illegally plying the restricted flyover corridor, in clear violation of existing Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Laws 2018.”

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The statement revealed that the impact of the collision subsequently propelled the motorcycle into a Toyota Corolla with plate number KTU 308 HN positioned ahead and resulted in what it described as a “devastating multiple-vehicle accident.”

The statement added, “As a consequence of the violent collision, the commercial motorcyclist and his passenger sustained severe injuries, including multiple fractures to their legs and other traumatic bodily wounds.

“Operatives of LASTMA monitoring vehicular movements around the Iyana-Iba axis responded with remarkable professionalism and dispatch by immediately cordoning off the accident scene to forestall secondary accidents and facilitate seamless rescue operations along the busy flyover corridor. The injured victims were thereafter swiftly evacuated from the scene for urgent medical attention.”

The statement also revealed that passersby alongside the drivers of the two vehicles involved actively participated in the rescue efforts by promptly conveying the injured motorcyclist and his passenger to Oyems Hospital, Iyana-Iba, where they are currently receiving intensive medical treatment.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, expressed profound sympathy to the injured victims and prayed for their speedy recovery and complete restoration to good health.

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Bakare-Oki reiterated the stance of the regulations prohibiting commercial motorcycles on restricted routes, especially along highways and flyovers, stressing that continuous violations by operators pose serious threats to public safety and orderly transportation within the State.

He further admonished commercial motorcycle operators to desist immediately from plying prohibited corridors and to strictly comply with established traffic laws enacted for the protection of lives and property across Lagos State.