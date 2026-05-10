President Bola Tinubu has congratulated elder statesman and Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, on the occasion of his 100th birthday on May 11, commending him for his uncommon life of service and immense contributions to this country. In a Sunday statement personally signed by him, Tinubu said his “joy knows…...

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated elder statesman and Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, on the occasion of his 100th birthday on May 11, commending him for his uncommon life of service and immense contributions to this country.

In a Sunday statement personally signed by him, Tinubu said his “joy knows no bounds” as Fasoranti attains the centenary milestone, adding that the Yoruba leader deserves “all the encomiums that will come his way” for his contributions to Nigeria.

Tinubu said, “My joy knows no bounds as we witness Pa Reuben Fasoranti… attain the milestone age of 100 on May 11.”

“Baba Fasoranti deserves all the encomiums that will come his way on this occasion for his uncommon life of service and immense contributions to this country.”

Tinubu stated that Pa Fasoranti has distinguished himself in all respects, including in his disciplined, Spartan way of life, his belief in principles, and his commitment to noble causes.

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He said Pa Fasoranti’s life is a metaphor for integrity, honesty, dedicated service to the nation and true leadership.

Tinubu wrote, “Early in life, Baba understood the value of education as a catalyst for personal and societal development. He bagged a degree in English/Geography at the University College in Ibadan (now the University of Ibadan), a postgraduate diploma in Education at the University of Hull, United Kingdom, and a Master’s in Education Administration and School Management at Maguire University, Sydney, Australia.”

“Pa Fasoranti has enduring legacies and footprints in education, as evidenced in his service as a teacher in his alma mater, Ondo Boys’ High School, among other institutions in the Ondo-Akure axis, and in his establishment of Omolere Nursery and Primary School in Akure, Akure High School, and later St. Frances’ Academy, Igoba, Akure, which he founded in memory of his late wife.”

Tinubu noted that Pa Fasoranti has had a greater impact through his political activities, activism, and vision, saying, “A disciple of the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo and one of the last surviving Awoists, Pa Fasoranti belonged to the defunct Action Group in the First Republic and to the Unity Party of Nigeria in the Second Republic.”

Between 1979 and 1983, in the UPN administration of the late Chief Adekunle Ajasin in old Ondo State, Baba Fasoranti served meritoriously as Commissioner for Finance.”

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The President further disclosed that it is on record that his integrity and financial prudence helped manage the state’s finances.

Reflecting on Pa Fasoranti’s political belief, Tinubu said, “Owing to his fervent belief in Awolowo’s vision, the Yoruba ethos of Omoluabi, emphasising the significance of good conduct and ideals, and his consistency, Baba was to play even more prominent roles in the post-Second Republic era, an era of the locusts when the military usurped political power.

“Pa Fasoranti’s voice became one of the rallying voices against military dictatorship, demanding the return of democracy to the land. He became one of the leading lights in Afenifere, agitating for Yoruba unity, solidarity and development.”

Tinubu further stated that, “When Afenifere was factionalised after the death of Pa Abraham Adesanya, Pa Fasoranti became the authentic leader of that pan-Yoruba socio-political group, one whose voice is highly respected and with whom many identified. To this date, Baba remains the only recognised leader of Afenifere.”

The President also referenced past attacks on Fasoranti, saying, “faced many challenges in his chequered life, including an assassination attempt on him by agents of the late General Sani Abacha regime. Baba emerged from the unsuccessful attempt even stronger and more resilient against the tyranny and oppression of the military.

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“However, age, the death in 1991 of his wife, with whom he shared a deep love, and the killing of his daughter, Funke Olakunrin, by kidnappers in July 2019, have all slowed down Baba. Pa Fasoranti weathered the storms, and he is soldiering on.”

Tinubu, “while praying that God Almighty keep Baba with us for many more years because of his intrinsic worth”, expressed eternal gratitude to him for his support over the years and for his continued prayers, “particularly in my journey to the presidency.”

The president also disclosed that at the start of his presidential campaign, he visited Pa Fasoranti in Akure, Ondo State capital.

Tinubu stated that Pa Fasoranti prayed for his electoral victory, saying he would live to witness my ascension to the presidency.

“God answered his prayer through my victory and eventual ascendancy to the top office,” the President said.

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“I thank Baba for his prayers, his belief in my vision, and his continued support for our Renewed Hope Administration. Above all, I thank Pa Fasoranti for his service to Nigeria,” the President concluded.