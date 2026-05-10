The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced that the 2026 Policy Meeting, where key decisions on admissions into tertiary institutions across Nigeria will be considered, including the approval of minimum cut-off marks for the 2026/2027 academic session, will be held on Monday. In a Sunday statement signed by…...

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced that the 2026 Policy Meeting, where key decisions on admissions into tertiary institutions across Nigeria will be considered, including the approval of minimum cut-off marks for the 2026/2027 academic session, will be held on Monday.

In a Sunday statement signed by JAMB’s Public Communications Advisor, Fabian Benjamin, the Board said the meeting will be chaired by the Minister of Education and will bring together stakeholders across the education sector to determine “guidelines for the 2026 admission exercise into all tertiary institutions in Nigeria.”

According to the statement, the session will also review and adopt admission benchmarks, including what it described as “the determination of the minimum tolerable scores for admissions,” which will provide guidelines for the 2026 admission exercise.

The Board also disclosed that the 2026 Policy Meeting will host a delegation from Sierra Leone, including the country’s Deputy Minister of Education, Mr Sarjoh Aziz Kamara, alongside two vice-chancellors — Prof. Edwin Momoh of Ernest Bai Koroma University of Science and Technology and Prof. Bashiru Koroma of Njala University.

The statement revealed that the delegates will understudy Nigeria’s centralised admission system as Sierra Leone plans to establish a body similar to JAMB to streamline its own admission process.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement further disclosed that the delegation was taken through the examination and admission processes at the Board’s headquarters in Bwari today.

During tomorrow’s Policy Meeting, the JAMB spokesperson stated that the delegation will also witness firsthand how critical stakeholders are actively carried along in the admission value chain.

“The Sierra Leonean delegation expressed profound appreciation to the Board, noting that the increasing admission population in their country has posed serious challenges and that the Nigerian model offers practical solutions to issues they had long sought to address,” the statement added.

“Indeed, one can only imagine what Nigeria’s admission system would have looked like without JAMB. Those clamouring for the scrapping of the Board may better appreciate its strategic importance should such a situation ever arise,” the statement concluded.